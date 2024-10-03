VP debate ratings show how many people watched the Walz-Vance showdown

Washington — Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off this week in the sole vice presidential debate of the cycle, where the two sparred over policy — while remaining notably cordial.

Voters overwhelmingly characterized the debate as positive in tone, according to a CBS News poll conducted immediately following the match up.

The debate, which came after last-minute changes to the Democratic ticket that upended the race, is also expected to be the final one of the cycle, after President Trump declined to participate in a second matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris before Election Day on Nov. 5.

How many people watched the 2024 VP debate?

An estimated 43.15 million viewers tuned in to the CBS News vice presidential debate this year, according to Nielsen, a media analytics company.

The debate was held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, and aired across more than a dozen stations.

Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, and Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, are shown on screen in the spin room during the first vice presidential debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

How many people watched the 2020 VP debate?

The 2020 vice presidential debate garnered an estimated 57.9 million, according to Nielsen. The debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence was hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

How do ratings compare to previous VP debate viewership?

While the 2024 debate was shy of the viewership garnered in 2020, it was up from 2016. That year, the vice presidential debate between Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's running mate, had 37 million viewers. And in 2012, the debate between President Biden, then President Barack Obama's vice president, and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Sen. Mitt Romney's running mate, garnered 51.4 million viewers.

Both years are down from the 2008 debate between Mr. Biden and then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, when nearly 70 million people watched the matchup, which was more viewers than any presidential debate dating back to 1992.