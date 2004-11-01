Voting Woes In Several States

With the country on the threshold of the first election since the recount controversy of four years ago, several states were dealing with polling problems or legal battles over the weekend.

As early voting ended in Florida, elections officials tried to resolve last-minute problems ranging from undelivered or delayed absentee ballots to allegations of fraud.

In Ohio, a federal judge ended Republican efforts to challenge thousands of new voting registrations as fraudulent. On a separate issue — a Democratic challenge to Republican plans to place challengers in polling places to question people's eligibility to vote — the Republican Secretary of State wants a ban. The Republican attorney general disagrees.

The problems could reflect the normal snafus that attend any election, exposed now only because of the debacle four years ago.

Some of the snags may be the price of introducing new technology, or the understandable byproduct of a huge surge in registration across the country.

Whatever their origins, the woes are making for a busy weekend in elections offices around the country:

Nearly 2,500 absentee ballots were held up a day at a Juneau, Alaska post office because the state Division of Elections underestimated postage costs, postal officials said. The delay could keep some Alaskans from casting absentee ballots, which must be postmarked by Tuesday.

The Arizona Secretary of State's office said that as many as 2,300 people who registered to vote over the Internet may be missing from voter rolls. County recorders said some voters were rejected because their forms were improperly filled out, and that others appear on the rolls with name variations. Recorders have been instructed to take measures to ensure that properly registered voters are not turned away.

In Nebraska, nearly 1,000 people who voted by absentee ballot were asked to recast their votes because the ballots they used lacked the necessary signatures of the election commissioner or a representative. New ballots were sent to voters by overnight mail.

U.S. Attorney James McMahon said a tribal judge in South Dakota had no authority to issue an order Friday preventing Republicans from observing voting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. McMahon said anyone trying to enforce the judge's order could be found to be violating the law. A group trying to increase American Indian turnout had sought the order, claiming a Republican employee had intimidated its workers by videotaping them as they discussed the voting process.