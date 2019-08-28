Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts again with "high intensity"

Italy's Stromboli volcano off the coast of Sicily erupted again Wednesday, the second time a plume of smoke was unleashed in the air in less than two months. An explosion of "high intensity" was recorded early Wednesday by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, according to Reuters news agency.

There was no immediate word of any injuries or major damage, but local authorities are asking those on the island to be vigilant and remain in safe places to avoid coming into contact with volcanic ash.

Wednesday's eruption was stronger than the one in July that killed a hiker and sent tourists jumping into the sea for safety. Molten material from the volcano from that eruption ignited a series of fires.

Italy has three main active volcanoes: Etna on Sicily, Vesuvius near Naples and Stromboli, which shares the name of the small Sicilian island. Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet, according to Geology.com, and has almost been erupting continuously since 1932.