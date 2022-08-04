Statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin appears in New York City playground

A red sculpture portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on a war tank has been installed in a playground in New York City's famed Central Park.

Children play by a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank created by French artist James Colomina in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 2, 2022. ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS

French artist James Colomina, who is known for placing his red statues in unconventional areas without prior announcement, created the piece, according to Reuters.

"This sculpture aims at denouncing the absurdity of war and at highlighting children's courage when faced with violent, catastrophic situations triggered by others," the street artist wrote in an Instagram post about the statue. Colomina appeared to be referencing Russia's war with Ukraine — and the Russian president's role in it.

A child points a water pistol at a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank by French artist James Colomina in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 2, 2022. ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS

Images provided by Reuters show children playing with the sculpture — pouring sand on and aiming what appeared to be small water guns at the sculpture's head.

Colomina's Instagram showcases two other identical red Putin statues placed in parks around the globe. In July, one was set up in Barcelona's Parc de Joan Miró. A month before, one appeared in Paris' Jardin du Luxembourg.