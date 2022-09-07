Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang expecting first child together

Vladimir Duthiers and Marian Wang expect first child together

The "CBS Mornings" family is getting a new addition. CBS News national correspondent and anchor Vladimir Duthiers and his wife, Marian Wang, an award-winning senior producer at "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," are expecting their first child.

Duthiers announced the news during the one-year anniversary of "CBS Mornings."

"You know, I got married during the pandemic, which was incredible, which was a milestone in and of itself, 'cause I never thought this would happen. And now we are having a baby," said Duthiers.

Duthiers said the pair is expecting a baby girl in January.