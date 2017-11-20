Virginia man sentenced for killing his father, brother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia man who admitted to killing his father and brother and seriously injuring his mother has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a judge handed down two life sentences plus 23 years to 21-year-old Zachary Toothman on Monday. The sentencing comes after Toothman pleaded guilty in June.

Authorities found his father, Michael Toothman, and brother, 17-year-old Matthew Toothman, dead. Toothman's mother, Susie, was wounded and later released from the hospital.

Michael Toothman was a 30-year veteran of the Chesapeake Police Department. Matthew Toothman was about to start his senior year at Hickory High School where he was active in this schools band, reports CBS affiliate WTKR.

According to a statement of facts filed in court, Zachary Toothman was struggling with grades and relationships at Virginia Tech. He was placed on academic probation and later, a leave of absence, after failing to meet the minimum GPA. He had not informed his parents of his problems, the Virginian-Pilot reports.

Toothman shot his mother, father and brother on Aug. 7, 2016, moments after his mother suggested they register him for his next semester's classes, according to the statement.