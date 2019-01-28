Thousands of Virginia teachers protest low pay at Capitol rally

Virginia teachers are pressuring state lawmakers for pay raises and other increases in school funding. Thousands of teachers and supporters from around the state marched and rallied at the state Capitol on Monday to protest what they said was unfairly low pay and inadequate education spending.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said Virginia's teacher pay is lagging the national average and it's getting harder to recruit and retain quality teachers. He's proposed a pay raise among other spending measures. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled General Assembly also support greater education spending but haven't yet introduced their proposed budget plans.

Virginia Educators United, a grassroots campaign formed by educators, parents and members of the community, organized Monday's rally, which started in Monroe Park at 11 a.m., CBS affiliate WTVR reports.

It’s a sea of red here at Monroe Park! Dozens of teachers and parents gathering for a rally to advocate for more school funding, additional counselors, & an increase in pay. @CBS6 #Red4Ed #FundOurFuture pic.twitter.com/WVsbdK91KW — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 28, 2019

Teachers in several other states and cities are planning rallies, marches and strikes for more education spending. It's part of nationwide movement that began last spring in West Virginia.