Virginia cave rescue: 5 men trapped in Cyclops Cave in southwest Virginia

A cave rescue is being attempted by emergency crews in Virginia on Sunday afternoon. A group of five men between the ages of 34 and 59-years-old are trapped in a cave in southwest Virginia, about 180 miles east of Roanoke. They are suffering from fatigue and hypothermia.

According to CBS affiliate WJHL-TV, Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers said six men entered Cyclops Cave on Saturday with an intention of camping. One man was able to escape and alert authorities to the situation. The rescue began at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

It appears a heavy rainfall hit the cave once they became trapped, making it more difficult for then trapped men to escape on their own. Officials say the men are 120 feet deep and did not come equipped with proper climbing gear. The men are climbing up themselves with he help of rescuers. It could take as long as a dozen hours for the men to make it out.

"When you stop moving and aren't able to get up and move around or you run out of energy, that can cause problems with hypothermia," Billy Chrimes of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said.

According to WJHL-TV, The American Red Cross from Bristol, Cleveland Life Saving Crew, Lebanon Fire Department and Cleveland Fire Department are on scene, which has been confirmed to be a private property.

WJHL-TV spoke with property owner Frankie Smith who said this is the first time someone has gotten stuck in the cave, which is 2 miles long, and that the men did not have permission to enter.

A photograph of the Cyclops Cave where five men became trapped Sun., April 28, 2019. Frankie Smith via WJHL-TV

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.