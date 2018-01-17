Alligator vs. Burmese python: Florida man snaps photos of 2 reptiles fighting

NAPLES, Fla. -- A group of Florida golfers found a new kind of adversary on the green in Naples over the weekend, CBS Miami reports: A large alligator and a large Burmese python entangled on the course. Richard Nadler posted the pictures on his Facebook account while trying to play through the 10th hole at the Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek.

He wrote: "'Wild' day on the 10th hole today! That's an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand."

In the photos, it seems the golfers simply let nature take its course as the alligator had a mouthful of the python's tail.

Alligators eating these giant Burmese pythons is not new.

In August 2016, South Florida water crews working in western Miami-Dade spotted an alligator swimming away with his lunch, a Burmese python and someone snapped a pic.

In 2013, a photo taken in Everglades National Park and posted on the agency's Facebook page shows a large python jutting out of the mouth of an equally large alligator.

And one of the most famous photos of all was snapped in 2005. Wildlife researchers found a dead, headless python after it apparently tried to digest a 6-foot-long alligator.

The 13-foot python actually bust his gut open while trying to digest the gator. The mostly intact dead gator was found sticking out of a hole in the midsection of the python, and wads of gator skin were found in the snake's gastrointestinal tract.