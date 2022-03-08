Watch CBS News

Vincent Malveux, who died during training exercise, posthumously promoted at FDNY graduation ceremony

NEW YORK - The FDNY is adding more members to its ranks. 

Nearly 300 probationary firefighters graduated Tuesday. 

They filed into the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn for the ceremony. 

Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux suffered a medical episode and died during an FDNY training exercise. (Credit: NYPD)

A moment of of silence was held for probationary firefighter Vincent Malveux, who died in December after suffering a medical episode during training

Before the graduation, FDNY officials promoted him to firefighter, first grade. 

"This was pain and heartache we could not prepare you for, but you met this challenge with the solidarity and dignity that's been a long tradition of this department. By doing so, you honor Vincent's memory, by continuing the path you all started together," said Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. 

The class is also one of the most diverse, and includes 13 women, bringing the total number of female firefighters to 134, the most in FDNY history. 

