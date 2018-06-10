Vince Vaughn arrested on DUI charges in California during early-morning stop

Authorities say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence. The arrest occurred when Vaughn stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California, police said in a news release.

Vaughn, 48, was released from custody after being issued a citation to appear in court, police said.

TMZ reports that Vaughn was also charged with obstruction of a police officer after he and an unidentified passenger allegedly initially refused to exit the vehicle. The passenger was reportedly charged with obstruction of an officer and public intoxication. He also posted bail.

Representatives for Vaughn did not immediately return CBS Los Angeles' requests for comment.

Vaughn is best known for his roles in "Swingers," "Wedding Crashers," and "Hacksaw Ridge."