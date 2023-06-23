Georgia police department apologizes for using photo of Black man for target practice

A Georgia police department has issued an apology after photos and video shared by the department showed officers using shooting targets with photos of a Black man during a gun safety class.

The images, shared by the Villa Rica Police Department on Saturday, June 17, showed that every single target was covered with a photo of a Black man.

The images appear to have been removed from the department's Facebook page, but the initial posts and comments remain. Many in the comments questioned the targets, calling them "offensive and disrespectful" and calling for an apology from the department.

On Tuesday, the department shared an apology on Facebook, saying that they strive "to be conscious of how our relationship with our community members has a direct impact on our effectiveness within the community we serve." According to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 42.6% of Villa Rica, a city of about 18,000, is Black.

"The targets utilized in our recent firearms class depict realistic human images and were part of a package which included target images of people from various ethnic groups," the department said. The apology did not explain why the only images shared showed Black men. The department has not responded to a request for comment from CBS News.

The department said that it was "never" their intention "to be insensitive, inflammatory or offensive to anyone."

"However, we respect the honest opinions of our fellow citizens and apologize for any offense we may have caused," the department said. "We invite everyone to attend one of our next citizen firearms classes and share in a positive experience along side us."

The apology was quickly criticized, with commentators asking why the targets only featured a Black man despite the package allegedly including multiple ethnicities. The Carroll County NAACP also issued a response on Wednesday.

"The 'apology' statement from your department via Facebook displays a lack of sincerity, sensitivity toward minority residents and makes it abundantly clear that your department lacks the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that all local officials should strive to participate in," wrote Dominique Conteh, the president of the Carroll County branch, in a letter shared on Facebook. "We believe that DEI training would've given more insight as to the reasoning as to why those targets are 'unacceptable and deemed racist.'"

Conteh said the NAACP is requesting a meeting with the department's police chief, the Villa Rica mayor, the city manager and city councilwoman. There has not been any update from the organization since the request was issued.