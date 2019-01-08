Views on southern border wall have been consistent since Trump became president

Most Americans -- 59 percent -- oppose the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, eight in 10 Republicans favor a wall. Two-thirds of independents and 84 percent of Democrats oppose a wall.

Democrats and Republicans also have different priorities when considering immigration policy.

Most Democrats (67 percent) say it's more important to focus on dealing with illegal immigrants already in the U.S. For Republicans, securing the border is the top immigration priority (75 percent).

When Americans are asked which issue is most important for the president and Congress to address, health care outranks immigration. Republicans, however, see immigration as the higher priority.