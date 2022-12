On Sunday's 60 Minutes, the broadcast saluted Morley with a look back at one of his favorite reports on one of his all-time favorite subjects: red wine. Morley passed away Thursday, May 19 and in his honor, viewers watching at home uncorked their own bottles, raised their glasses and toasted his memory:

A toast (with red wine, of course) to #MorleySafer who introduced America to the French Paradox on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/kvvHK2dwsK — JoyBubbles (@JoyBubbles) May 20, 2016

A fantastic piece. Great storytelling & of course, now I crave a glass of #wine! 🍷 https://t.co/gKgzSD9820 — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) May 22, 2016

America: Have a glass of red wine for the great #MorleySafer this evening. https://t.co/zigVG7Sddv — Patrick Muncie (@PMuncie) May 19, 2016