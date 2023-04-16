Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

In the mail: Viewers comment on 60 Minutes' Webb telescope report

By Scott Pelley

/ CBS News

Viewers comment on Webb telescope report
In the mail: Viewers comment on 60 Minutes' Webb telescope report 00:58

In the mail: comments on last Sunday's broadcast.  "The Origin of Everything" showed some of the stunning images captured by the Webb Space Telescope. "The Resurrection of Notre Dame" chronicled the reconstruction of Paris' fire-damaged medieval cathedral.

What was most striking … was the enthusiasm and inspiring "take" shown by the Webb scientists as well as the devoted people involved with restoring Notre Dame.  They exemplify the best of our human species.

Doris Nassiry

Berkeley, CA

But one viewer's inspiration is another viewer's apostasy.

How disgusting to see a 60 Minutes segment on the Big Bang theory on Easter.

Bart Bartholomew

West Bend, WI

I'm Scott Pelley. We'll be back next week with another edition of 60 MINUTES.

Scott Pelley
Scott Pelley

Correspondent, "60 Minutes"

First published on April 16, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.