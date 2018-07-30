CBSN
AP July 30, 2018, 6:10 AM

13 killed as van carrying wedding party in Vietnam slams into truck

Debris is pictured across the road after a van headed to a wedding party crashed in the early hours of the morning along a road in Quang Nam province on July 30, 2018.

Vietnam News Agency/Getty

HANOI, Vietnam -- A van carrying a wedding party crashed in central Vietnam early Monday, killing 13 people, including the groom, officials said. The van, carrying 17 people, collided head-on into a container truck at 2:30 a.m. in Quang Nam province, said provincial Mayor Dinh Van Thu.

Ten people died at the scene and three others when they were rushed to a hospital, Thu said.

According to local news website VNExpress, the four passengers who survived the crash were in critical condition, including two 6-year-old children.

The entourage, from the groom's family, was on a 280-mile drive to the bride's family in Binh Dinh city, where the wedding was scheduled to take place later Monday.

Photos of the accident posted on VNExpress show the fronts of both vehicles smashed and the van windshield shattered.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, Thu said.

Road traffic accidents claim about 14,000 lives every year in Vietnam, according to the World Health Organization.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
