August 8, 2019

Vietnam Air Force pilot's remains return home — on jet flown by his son

Captain Bryan Knight

It was a remarkable scene Thursday at Love Field in Dallas, Texas.

As travelers watched from the terminal, U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight was welcomed home — with full military honors — 52 years after he was shot down during the Vietnam War.

His remains were discovered in Laos earlier this year.

His son, Bryan, was just 5 when he saw his father off to war at the same airport. It was the last time he saw his dad alive.

Captain Bryan Knight — now a pilot for Southwest Airlines — was not only there for the long-awaited return, but had the honor of flying his father home.

Col. Knight will be laid to rest Saturday in the Dallas suburbs.

    Norah O'Donnell is the anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News." She also contributes to "60 Minutes."