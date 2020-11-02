Shooting leaves 1 dead and several injured in Vienna

Multiple suspects armed with rifles opened fire in Vienna on Monday, killing one and injuring several others across six locations in the city, local police said on Twitter. One of the suspects was fatally shot by officers, police said.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer called the incident an apparent terror attack and said another suspect was on the run, BBC News reported. "At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack," Nehammer said.

Police said the incident began near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue around 8 p.m. local time. It's unclear if the synagogue was a target of the violence. Police urged residents to keep away from the area and to avoid using public transit, saying shots were fired in the busy Inner City district.

Police officers walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard in Vienna on November 2, 2020. Ronald Zak / AP

This story is developing. Check back for updates.