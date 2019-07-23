Videos show NYPD officers being doused with water, pelted with buckets while responding to calls

Videos showing New York City police officers being doused with water while responding to calls over the weekend have gone viral online – and sparked widespread outrage in the city. One video, taken in Harlem over the weekend, shows two officers being doused with water and pelted with empty buckets while making an arrest.

NYPD Chief Terrence Monahan responded to the incident on Twitter. "The videos of cops being doused with water and having objects hurled at them as they made an arrest in #Harlem is reprehensible," Monahan wrote. "NYC's cops & communities have made remarkable progress — together — but EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops. They deserve nothing less."

Another video, taken in Brooklyn on Saturday and posted on Instagram Monday, shows two drenched officers walking away from a group of people, who follow them and continue to pour buckets of water over the officers' heads. The officers involved in the incident were responding to a call about a disorderly conduct, CBS New York reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also responded to the incidents on Monday night. "Throwing things at NYPD officers is not only not acceptable, it can lead to charges. All of those actions can lead to charges," he said, according to CBS New York.

No arrests were made in either cases, and the NYPD is investigating, the police department said.