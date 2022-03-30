Videogame giant Activision Blizzard to pay $18 million in sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit

The videogame giant behind "Call of Duty: Black Ops" is set to pay a giant settlement in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

A judge just ordered Santa Monica based Activision Blizzard to pay the alleged victims $18 million.

"I've had men in these leadership roles put their hands on my lap, come from behind me and tightly hug me from behind," said one claimant, identified only as Christine.

Two of Activision's accusers shared their stories Tuesday, with their attorney Lisa Bloom by their side.

"The same people who told me I was being too sensitive was the same person who would put their hands on me, repeatedly, without my consent," said a second claimant, identified only as Arial.

Their attorney, Bloom, has no filed a separate lawsuit against the company, saying the pay out doesn't do justice for what these women endured.

"The number of is woefully inadequate. So, we've seen other cases of massive harassment and the victims' compensation is in the hundreds of millions of dollars and that's what should be the case here," Bloom said.

She said she's also demanding that Activision stop forcing victims into arbitration, denying them their day in court.

In a written statement, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said in part:

"We appreciate the courage of any current or former employee in coming forward and will continue to investigate claims brought to our attention. There is no place in our company or industry for sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination or retaliation of any kind."

"My accused would often brag that going to HR would be pointless, that my word meant nothing," Arial said.

The Department of Fair Employment and Housing is also suing the company for equal pay violations