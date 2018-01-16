Video shows shootout between armed robbers, Baltimore police

BALTIMORE — Police say a robbery in downtown Baltimore led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspects, who have not been apprehended. Police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference that officers responding to an in-progress robbery at a 7-11 store around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday were fired upon by two suspects.

The officers returned fire, and the suspects fled on foot in opposite directions.

Smith said it's "amazing" none of the officers was hit.

"This is a situation that is absolutely disturbing," Smith said. Smith says three officers fired their weapons numerous times. He showed body camera, surveillance and citywide crime camera video of the incident.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language and images

At least one of the suspects could be seen on camera firing shots at officers as they opened the front door of the 7-11.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" An officer could be heard yelling in body camera footage, as police retreated from the store's entrance.

Smith says police do not know whether the suspects were struck by officers returning fire.

Officers were checking area hospitals for recent arrivals with gunshot wounds.

The FBI and ATF are assisting Baltimore police in their investigation, and both federal agencies have offered $10,000 rewards for information in this case, reports CBS Baltimore.

Anyone with information about this incident should call detectives at (410) 366-6341.