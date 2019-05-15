Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus, leading to his death

Police in Las Vegas have released video showing a woman pushing an elderly man off a bus in March. The 74-year-old man later died from his injuries, and the woman is charged with murder.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested May 6 and charged with open murder of an elderly-vulnerable person. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section, Bishop was "yelling and cursing" at people inside the bus, including the victim, Serge Fournier. Fournier reportedly asked the woman to be nice, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported. Then, police say, as he attempted to exit the bus, she shoved him out and onto the ground.

Fournier landed face-first on the sidewalk on top of the shopping cart he was carrying. He survived the initial fall, refusing medical attention at the scene.

Later that evening, Fournier took himself to a hospital for his injuries. On May 3, his family notified detectives that he had died from his injuries on April 23.

"He wasn't able to eat," said Fournier's neighbor, Jeffrey Bingham, KLAS-TV reported. "He was in a lot of pain, crushed hip."

"I put my hand up to his face and I said, 'We got you covered,'" Bingham said about his last moments with Fournier. "And then he kinda went... he said... 'God bless you,' and that was the last thing he said to me."

Homicide detectives have released video footage of the incident in the hopes of finding witnesses. "Detectives would like to speak anyone present during this incident on March 21, 2019," they said on Twitter.