Video shows man holding girl, 4, amid violent bar fight

PINE JUNCTION, Colo. -- Deputies in Colorado are searching for a suspect seen on video getting into a bar fight with a man holding his young daughter last month, reports CBS Denver.

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday showing the Jan. 25 altercation at the the Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine Junction. It shows a fight between three men, one of whom was holding his 4-year-old daughter, the station reports.

CBS Denver

The man holding the child, identified as 39-year-old Richard Brown, is seen approaching a man in the bar, apparently amid a verbal altercation. Shortly thereafter, another man punches Brown.

Other men got involved, and after several moments the child is taken out Brown's arms and Brown is then knocked unconscious.

Police say one of the men, 31-year-old Joel Wilson, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge. They're still searching for one of the suspects seen in the video, and asked anyone who recognized him to come forward.

Brown faces a child abuse charge. The child wasn't injured.