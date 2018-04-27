Video shows Georgia police slamming ex-NFL player to the ground

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former NFL player says that he was injured when Georgia police arrested him after he allegedly made threats against a person he said threw a cup of coffee at his car, reports CBS affiliate WMAZ.

An on-looker captured about one minute of the arrest on video. The video shows Desmond Marrow being slammed to the ground before being pinned into a position with one officer's hand on his throat.

A by-stander can be heard saying "this is unbelievable."

The video was posted to Facebook Thursday and apparently shows a December 2017 arrest.

WMAZ reports that according to NFL.com, Marrow is a defense back from the University of Toledo and was an un-drafted player by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He never made it out of pre-season, and it was his last time suited up for any NFL team.

In the video, which doesn't have a date stamp, Marrow appears to be handcuffed.

"I'm not even fighting back," shouts Marrow before one officer lifts his right leg and they throw him to the ground.

Soon after, one officer can be seen kneeling near Marrow's head and grabbing him by the throat. At one point, Marrow can be heard saying "I can't breathe."

***ATTENTION*** to anyone who views this post , #Share #Like ...PLEASE HELP ME GET MY VOICE HEARD!!! I Was Falsely Arrested & taken into custody in #Atlanta #Georgia #HenryCounty by the Henry County Police . I Only Had My Cell Phone in my possession & they claimed to be scared for their lives . I had No type of weapon in my possession , I was arrested for having a Gun that turned out to be my Cell Phone . During the arrest the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion along with the heartache of my Wife leaving me during this Very Hard time for my short comings and careless actions. This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe . This isn’t a cry for sympathy, I just need it to be known . . . My cry is for JUSTICE. They threw me into isolation and labeled me a gang member because of my tattoos. I was fully cooperating with the officers with ZERO resistance. I thought I was going to die. I was sure I was passing out or dying when Officer #D.Rose was choking me as my breath kept slipping away. Henry county police dept was trying to keep me quiet, but once they found out I was a former #NFLplayer & there was a video of the incident did they then try to drop my charges. They were basically trying to get me to sell my soul in exchange for the video not being posted and they would drop all the felonies and clear my record. They said I was resisting arrest, being out of control, spitting and assaulting the Officers by head butting them. But GOD recorded it and I have PROOF! You know the truth take a lil longer to make it around lies travel faster 💯. They locked me up & gave me No bond which gave me NO voice YOU guys are my voice I NEED your help . I been sleepin on the floor I can’t get a job with these #Felonies I lost my gym all my clients & training kids is my passion that’s ALL I wana do I can’t pay my child support I would love to see my son I’d take any type of love Bruh it’s real right now 💔 #Repost #Share #Like #Repost @theshaderoom @troubleman31 @fox5ny @sharonlfox5 @drtiffanycrutcher @damariosolomonsimmons @real_sharpton #BlackLivesMatter Posted by Desmond Marrow on Thursday, April 26, 2018

Marrow then appears to go limp, but there is no confirmation if he's in or out consciousness.

On his Facebook page, Marrow says officers claimed he had a gun in his pocket, but he says it was only a cellphone. He also wrote that police "knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion."

"This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can't even humanly describe ," Marrow wrote in the post. "This isn't a cry for sympathy, I just need it to be known . . . My cry is for JUSTICE."

WMAZ reached out to him to get further comment, but he declined to speak Thursday night. However, he did write in the post that "I was fully cooperating with the officers with ZERO resistance. I thought I was going to die. I was sure I was passing out or dying."

There is no video that shows what led up to the arrests and no video that shows what happened afterwards.

But according to a redacted police report dated Dec. 2, 2017, prior to the arrest Marrow was driving on Jonesboro Road over I-75 when someone in another car threw a cup of coffee at his car. That's when Marrow reportedly started chasing after the car to a nearby shopping center.

An officer happened to witness Marrow driving aggressively and followed the car.

According to the police report, when the officer got there, Marrow and "several others" were in the parking lot. The officer asked if anyone had thrown any punches, and was told no. Police say Marrow was agitated and using profanity. And according to the report "a witness came to the area and said that he had heard Marrow say to another party in the dispute that he would shoot them."

Officers asked Marrow if he had a gun, and he told them no. They patted him down and found no weapon, but because of the alleged threats against others' lives, officers told Marrow they were going to arrest him. At that point, officers said Marrow refused to cooperate, and the struggle between he and the officers began.

Officers were eventually able to take Marrow into custody where they charged him with making terroristic threats, reckless driving and aggressive driving.

The Henry County Police Department did not immediately return CBS News Crimesider's call for comment on the case. They were expected to release more information Friday afternoon.