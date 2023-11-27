VIDEO: 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy leads police on chase in stolen forklift

12-year-old Ann Arbor boy leads police on chase in stolen forklift 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy leads police on chase in stolen forklift 00:36

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 12-year-old boy in a stolen forklift led Ann Arbor officers on a chase Saturday evening, police said.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were dispatched to Forsyth Middle School, located at 1564 Newport Road, after receiving a report of a juvenile trying to steal a construction vehicle.

Stolen Forklift Police Pursuit On 11/25/23 at approximately 6:45pm, officers responded to Forsyth Middle School (1564 Newport Road) for a report of a juvenile attempting to steal a construction vehicle. At 6:48pm officers located the stolen vehicle being driven southbound on Brooks Street near Pearl Street without any lights on. Multiple officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle at speeds of 15 to 20mph with emergency lights and sirens on. During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle traveled through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood, striking approximately ten parked vehicles. At approximately 7:18pm officers terminated the pursuit when the vehicle traveling northbound on Nixon Road went across the M-14 bridge. At that time deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit and followed the vehicle until the driver stopped at approximately 7:53pm in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson. The driver was identified as a 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor and was taken into custody and later lodged at the juvenile detention center. No one was injured in the pursuit. Preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile gained access to the construction vehicle at Forsyth Middle School. The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab. The vehicle is a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift. This type of vehicle can weigh up to 35,000 pounds. This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. Posted by City of Ann Arbor - Police Department on Monday, November 27, 2023

Officers found the stolen forklift being driven southbound on Brooks Street near Pearl Street at about 6:48 p.m.

Ann Arbor police say officers pursued the forklift with their emergency lights and sirens, going about 15 to 20 mph.

While the pursuit ensued, the 12-year-old hit 10 parked cars.

At about 7:18 p.m., Washtenaw County deputies picked up the pursuit after the 12-year-old drove the forklift northbound on Nixon Road and crossed the M-14 bridge.

Police say the driver came to a stop at about 7:53 p.m. near M-14 and Gotfredson.

The boy was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

An investigation revealed the boy unlocked the forklift with a key hidden inside the cab. The vehicle is a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler with a forklift.

The investigation is ongoing.