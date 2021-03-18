Man arrested with gun near vice president's official residence

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon near the Naval Observatory, Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, for gun offenses. Police initially said a rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle, located about a block away.

The police report, obtained by CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV, said he had an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition and five 30-round magazines.

Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, do not currently reside at the Naval Observatory, which is undergoing renovations.

According to a police bulletin from Texas, Paul Michael Murray, 31, had been experiencing paranoid delusions of the government and military being after him. Police said he recently purchased an AR-15 and may have had it with him in D.C. Police said Murray's mother received a text from him on Wednesday morning saying he was in Washington and would be taking care of his problem.

Murray, from San Antonio, was detained by Secret Service and then arrested by Metropolitan Police. He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

It's not clear if Murray was intending to harm or come in contact with Harris or members of her family.

