Vibrating capsule may relieve constipation

According to the researchers, nearly 50 percent of all people with chronic idiopathic constipation are dissatisfied with treatments currently available to manage their condition, while some express concern about dependency resulting from long-term use of such products.



For the study, 26 patients swallowed a vibrating capsule twice a week and then filled out a questionnaire on their bathroom habits. The researchers did not provide laxatives or any other constipation treatments to the participants. Overall, people who took vibrating capsules reported their number of regular weekly bowel movements doubled -- on average increasing from two to four per week. Study participants also were less likely to experience difficulty when passing stool, and none of the 26 study participants reported adverse side effects from capsule use.

Constipation is the most common digestive health disorder, affecting as many as 42 million Americans, or around 15 percent of the total U.S. population. Symptoms of chronic constipation include pain, bloating, infrequent bowel movements, as well as painful and hard stools. Other symptoms of extreme and chronic constipation include back pain, hemorrhoids and even headaches.

A number of factors put a person at higher risk for constipation, but primarily the condition is the result of poor diet and exercise habits, as well as dehydration. Constipation can also be a symptom of a number of digestive health conditions, including Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease. The elderly, women and people of color are more likely to suffer from constipation, according to the National Institutes of Health. Additionally, some patients with neurologic disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, are more likely to experience chronic constipation.



Many people find they can prevent the discomfort of constipation by eating foods rich in soluble fiber, getting more regular exercise and reducing stress.

