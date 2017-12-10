"Very abnormal" December snowfall in the South

ATLANTA -- Parts of the Deep South affected by an early snowstorm now must deal with its after-effects.

Forecasters said temperatures for Sunday were not expected to be favorable for melting the snow. Highs across much of North Carolina were not expected to get out of the 30s, and after a brief warm up on Monday, a second round of cold air was likely to stall the melting.

Thousands of customers remained without power in the South early Sunday morning.

Freezing temperatures on Saturday night were expected to turn wet roads in Durham, Raleigh, Cary and Chapel Hill into ice, CBS Raleigh affiliate WNCN reported. The National Weather Service issued a "black ice advisory" for more than 10 counties.

People who woke up in one neighborhood, Powder Springs, in Georgia, were surrounded on Saturday by white. Roughly eight inches of snow blanketed the area, CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV reported.

Hardy and Patricia Stampley said the sound of snapping branches kept them awake throughout the night.

"Like guns going off," said Hardy.