4 arrested, bodies found in connection with disappearance of 2 women in Oklahoma

Four people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of two women in Oklahoma, authorities announced on Sunday. The remains of two bodies have also been found, although they have not been identified yet, officials said.

Veronica Butler, 27, and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley were last seen together in a vehicle that was later found abandoned by the highway in a rural part of Texas County, Oklahoma.

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were all arrested Saturday and charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities did not provide any further details, including possible motivations, connections to the victims or evidence that led to the arrests of the four individuals.

On Sunday, two bodies were discovered in Texas County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Both bodies were still awaiting identification.

Butler and Kelley were going to pick up their children when they disappeared, according to a missing persons alert released in late March by the Texas County Sheriff's Department. The alert said neither "made it to the pick up location."

According to the state's bureau of investigation, the car the mothers were traveling in was found abandoned along the side of the road near Oklahoma State Highway 95, right by the border between Oklahoma and Elkhart, Kansas.

A few days after the car was found, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that "investigators believe there was evidence to indicate foul play."