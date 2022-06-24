Vermont dad uses excavator as state troopers attempt to arrest his son

An upset father behind the wheel of an excavator took aim at Vermont State Police troopers as they attempted to arrest his son. Dramatic dash came footage, which state police released Thursday, shows the June 14 incident.

In the video, two troopers attempt to arrest the son, identified by WCAX as 24-year-old Brandon Tallman, who was wanted on assault and burglary charges. While responding to his parents' house in Hardwick, they "suddenly found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation," state police said in a post on Facebook.

Last week, two of our troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. The suspect's parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect's father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator. Thankfully, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries. One of our commanders said later: "They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one." Posted by Vermont State Police on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Tallman's mother appears to interfere with the arrest, refusing to let go of her son and scuffling with officers as they attempted to handcuff him.

Meanwhile, his father gets behind the wheel of an excavator parked in the driveway and "menaced and attempted to assault" the troopers with the construction equipment, state police said.

Ultimately the troopers were able to arrest all three without injuries, state police said. WCAX identified the mother as Amy Tallman and the father as Wayne Tallman, 52.

Wayne Tallman was charged with reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official, while Amy Tallman faces charges for impeding an officer, WCAX reported.

"They don't have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one," one of the state police commanders said after the incident.