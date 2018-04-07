German police: Car crashes into crowd in Muenster, some dead

BERLIN -- Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway.

Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

The German news agency dpa reported, citing anonymous sources, that the car drove into the crowd.

A police spokeswoman has said several are dead, "probably including the suspect," the BBC reports. Local authorities said about 30 people were injured in the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear if the incident was terror related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.