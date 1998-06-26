Vegas Women Ups Bid For Vikings

A 31-year-old Las Vegas businesswoman who wants to buy the Minnesota Vikings is said to have increased her offer to $225 million.

Shruti Misra originally submitted a bid of $180 million, according to a representative who requested anonymity.

The representative told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she increased that bid to $225 million, including $195 million in cash.

Misra reportedly has vast real estate holdings in Nevada, California and Mexico. Her representative has said she will not comment on the proposed

purchase.

The representative said Misra's initial offer was rejected, so she submitted a more formal bid Tuesday, upping the price to $225 million.

