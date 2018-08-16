Vatican condemns sex abuse described in Pennsylvania grand jury report

VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican has condemned sexual abuse described in a Pennsylvania grand jury report and said Pope Francis is on victims' side.

"The abuses described in the report are criminal and morally reprehensible," the Vatican said Thursday in a statement. "Those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and their faith. The Church must learn hard lessons from its past, and there should be accountability for both abusers and those who permitted abuse to occur."

