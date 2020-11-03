Vandals spray paint "MAGA" and "TRUMP" on Jewish headstones

Vandals spray painted "TRUMP" and "MAGA" on six headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to CBS Kalamazoo affiliate WWMT-TV.

Grand Rapids Police Sergeant John Wittkowski said in a written statement that officers began investigating the vandalism at Ahavas Achim Cemetery Monday -- the day before Election Day.

The damage appeared relatively new.

Headstones defaced with red spray painted words "Trump" and "MAGA" in Ahavas Achim Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are seen on November 2, 2020 -- the day before Election Day. WWMT-TV/ADL Michigan

Other than the red spray paint, no evidence was left at the scene.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Noah Arbit, founder and chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, said in a statement that, "The desecration at Ahavas Israel is evocative of the febrile political atmosphere our country finds itself in right now. But it doesn't have to be this way.

"Time and again, the President of the United States has sided with anti-Semites, white supremacists, racists, and bigots of all kinds. Now, our country is paying the price.

Tomorrow, we will end it."