1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at senior apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting Thursday at a senior apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington, police said. Police identified the suspect as Robert Breck, 80, a resident of the complex.

Police said the shooting started in the lobby before the suspect barricaded himself in his apartment. Kim Kapp, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, said that after ongoing negotiations, officers were able to enter the apartment the suspect had barricaded himself in and take him into custody without further incident.

The heavy police presence was first recorded at Smith Tower Apartments around 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reports.

Some apartment residents were evacuated while others sheltered in place. It's unclear if the victims were residents of the complex.

Vancouver firefighters said two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.