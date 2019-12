A van crashed into a Ross store in the Seattle suburb of Burien Monday evening and several people were hurt. Sheriff's deputies told CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV four of the injured were in critical condition and six others were treated at the scene.

KIRO said two of the critical patients are children.

Scene of crash of van into a Burien, Washington Ross store on night of December 16, 2019 KIRO-TV

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ross is a Dublin, California-based chain of discount department stores.