Shakespeare fans can win a stay at Juliet's home on Valentine's Day through Airbnb

Looking to escape your feuding families and spend Valentine's Day in the world's most romantic city? Now, you and your star-crossed lover have the opportunity to stay in Juliet's historic home in fair Verona, Italy — poison not included.

Airbnb is granting one couple access to the site where William Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet" made their first declaration of love to each other. On February 14, the 13th century Casa di Giulietta is allowing one couple to stay there for the first time since the 1930s.

For you've ne'er seen true beauty till you've seen the view from the Capulet's balcony. The winning couple will stay in Juliet's medieval-themed bedroom in the heart of the city, featuring the actual bed used in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film adaptation of the story.

Juliet's balcony, where William Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet" made their first declaration of love to each other. Airbnb/Handout

"Juliet's House is the most important museum in the City of Verona, attracting millions of visitors every year. Partnering with Airbnb brings the widely-known Shakespearian myth of Romeo and Juliet to life in a way never before offered," said Mayor of Verona Municipality Federico Sboarina. "We are excited to promote our cultural heritage, share traditions that were previously safeguarded, and bring international visibility to the City of Verona."

The trip also includes a personal butler, a candlelight dinner and cooking demonstration by two Michelin starred Italian chef Giancarlo Perbellini, an opportunity to read and answer some of the 50,000 letters addressed to Juliet every year, a private tour of the home and a tour of Verona, the city of love, through the eyes of Shakespeare himself.

"This stay will give one couple the unique chance to celebrate their love in what is possibly the most romantic home in the history of literature," said Giacomo Trovato, Airbnb's general manager for Italy.

The bed used in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet." Airbnb/Handout

The trip includes a candlelight dinner and cooking demonstration by two Michelin star Italian chef Giancarlo Perbellini. Airbnb/Handout

The trip includes an opportunity to read and answer some of the 50,000 letters addressed to Juliet every year. Airbnb/Handout

Don't worry if your bounty is not as boundless as the sea — Airbnb will pick up the tab for your stay at the celebrated landmark.

The contest starts Tuesday. Interested romantics can apply for the once-in-a-lifetime experience by writing a love letter to Juliet and her secretaries, sharing their love story and explaining why they would be the perfect guests to use her iconic balcony. You must have an Airbnb account to enter.

All love letters must be submitted by February 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Parting from this vacation will be such sweet sorrow.