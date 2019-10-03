3 shot at senior apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington

At least three people have been shot at a senior apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington, police said. The suspect, a resident of the complex, barricaded himself in his apartment and police are in contact with him. There are no known hostages.

The heavy police presence was first recorded at Smith Tower Apartments around 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reports. Vancouver firefighters said two people have been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Some apartment residents were evacuated while others sheltered in place.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.