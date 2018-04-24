VA nominee Ronny Jackson clashed with another Naval officer in 2012

A clash with another Naval officer in the White House Medical Unit sparked a 2012 watchdog investigation into Ronny Jackson -- President Trump's White House physician and his choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Navy conducted a "command climate assessment" of the medical unit in 2012 amid differences between Jackson, who was then a captain, and another officer of the same rank, Capt.Jeff Kuhlman, who was serving as physician to then-President Obama at the time. The dispute centered on chain of command concerns, according to the people familiar with the assessment.

Joshua Roberts / REUTERS

The 2012 assessment found a "negative command climate" existed in the office. A follow up assessment in 2013 found that the work environment had improved, but there were still some problems.

Kuhlman ultimately retired, although it was unclear whether that was because of the internal reviews. Kuhlman was the head of the White House Medical Unit and the Obamas' primary physician. But Obama had not named an official physician to the president. Kuhlman served in that capacity without the title.

He was one of the doctors who conducted Obama's annual physical at National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Senators reviewing Jackson's nomination are seeking to learn more about the watchdog's inquiries amid a wave of so-far unproven accusations that Jackson oversaw a "hostile work environment" as the top White House doctor. Current and former White House medical unit employees also raised concerns about "excessive drinking on the job" and concerns that Jackson improperly dispensed medications.

At a press conference Tuesday, President Trump seemed to give Jackson an opening to withdraw his nomination. He called him "an extraordinary person" and "a great doctor," but said the process is "too ugly and too disgusting," and he said he told Jackson, "What do you need this for?" He said he would leave it up to Jackson whether he wanted to remain the nominee but said, "What does he need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians that aren't thinking nicely about our country? I really don't think personally he should do it, but it's totally his [decision]."

Several senators have expressed concern about the White House vetting process, after the Veterans' Affairs Committee announced it was delaying Jackson's confirmation hearing. Jackson is President Trump's choice to replace David Shulkin, whom he fired last month. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, and Jon Tester, D-Mont., the top lawmakers on the Committee, released a joint statement saying that the hearing had been postponed "in light of new information presented to the committee."

Accusations made by current and former employees involve a "hostile work environment" and include "excessive drinking on the job" and "improperly dispensing meds," CBS News reported Monday night.

CBS News' David Martin contributed to this report.