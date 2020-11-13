2 killed in explosion at VA hospital in West Haven, Connecticut

At least two people were killed in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Haven, Connecticut, Senator Richard Blumenthal confirmed to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV on Friday. Crews were called to the scene on Friday morning, state police said.

Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said there was "an explosion type incident" with "serious injuries" at the VA Medical Center in West Haven.

Firefighters respond after an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Haven, Connecticut, Nov. 13, 2020. WFSB-TV

The explosion happened while some kind of repair was being made, Blumenthal told WFSB. The two people who were killed were workers, according to West Haven firefighters.

"We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area," VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

"Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene," the statement said. "Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion."

WTNH reported that smoke could be seen rising from the building.

Charlie Grady, an FBI spokesperson in New Haven, said state police are leading the investigation. "The FBI will assist Connecticut State Police as needed," he said.