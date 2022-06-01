Texas family-owned business creates 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde shooting

A family business in Texas is donating 19 custom caskets to the families of victims of the Uvalde shooting – each one personalized for a child victim.

Trey Ganem, who runs SoulShine Industries, a custom casket business, met with the families of the victims so he could learn about their interests and incorporate them into special designs such as superheroes, TikTok or dinosaurs. All of the designs are hand-painted.

"Being able to go to the homes is something that is very emotional for me," Ganem said, "CBS Mornings" reports. "It is not a box anymore. It is a beautiful creation that represents the loved ones."

He worked long hours alongside his 25-year-old son to get the caskets ready. Dozens of others also helped the effort, including his friends, graphic artists and a trucking company to help transport the caskets.

One of the 19 caskets will be for one of the teachers who died defending the students. Ganem is covering the cost of all the caskets, which normally sell for thousands of dollars.

The first victim laid to rest was 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, who carried inside a silver casket into Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde on Tuesday. Many people at the funeral wore her favorite color, purple.

Maite Rodriquez, who was laid to rest on Tuesday night, wanted to be a marine biologist and her favorite color was green. Guests wore green tie dye in her honor.