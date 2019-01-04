U.S. believes airstrike killed terrorist behind USS Cole bombing
U.S. officials believe a drone strike killed one of the terrorists behind the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen. Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi was wanted in connection with the deaths of 17 Americans who died in the attack on Oct. 12, 2000.
Al-Badawi was convicted of plotting, preparing and helping carry out the attack, in which suicide bombers blew up an explosives-laden ship next to the USS Cole as it refueled. Al-Badawi was sentenced to death but his sentence was later reduced to 15 years in prison.
Al-Badawi, who was listed on the FBI's most wanted terrorists list, escaped from prison in 2003 and was recaptured more than a year later. He managed to escape a second time in February 2006, according to the FBI.
David Martin contributed to this report.