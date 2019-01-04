U.S. believes airstrike killed terrorist behind USS Cole bombing

U.S. officials believe a drone strike killed one of the terrorists behind the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen. Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi was wanted in connection with the deaths of 17 Americans who died in the attack on Oct. 12, 2000.

Jamal al-Badwi, convicted of participation in the October 2000 attack on the American destroyer USS Cole, lashes out at the judge in the verdict announcement of the appeals court in San'a, Yemen, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2005. MUHAMMED AL QADHI

Al-Badawi was convicted of plotting, preparing and helping carry out the attack, in which suicide bombers blew up an explosives-laden ship next to the USS Cole as it refueled. Al-Badawi was sentenced to death but his sentence was later reduced to 15 years in prison.

Al-Badawi, who was listed on the FBI's most wanted terrorists list, escaped from prison in 2003 and was recaptured more than a year later. He managed to escape a second time in February 2006, according to the FBI.

