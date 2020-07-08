Usain Bolt reveals first photos of his baby girl and her Olympic-inspired name

Olympic champion Usain Bolt has welcomed a baby girl into the world and he's chosen a fitting name for the newborn — Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The retired sprinting legend made the announcement on social media and shared a series of photos of Olympia on the birthday of his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u," the Jamaican athlete wrote. "Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family."

While her first name derives from the Greek goddess in whose honor the Olympic games took place, the baby's middle name is not far fetched. As an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt has earned the nickname "Lightning Bolt" for his record-breaking performances on the track.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The series of images included adorable photos of Bolt's baby girl embraced by her mother and wearing a complementary ensemble. The photos also show the youngster in a light pink dress with a matching headband.

Olympia's birth was first announced earlier this year when Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to social media to congratulate the couple. "Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness said.