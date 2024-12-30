U.S. sends billions more in aid to Ukraine, likely last tranche of Biden's presidency

What to expect in Ukraine, the Middle East and at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2025

Washington — The Biden administration said Monday that it is sending nearly $6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, likely the last tranche of funding before President Biden leaves office.

The package includes nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance, and $3.4 billion in direct budget support. The funding represents the last of the money appropriated by Congress earlier this year.

"As I committed earlier this year, the Department of Defense has now allocated all remaining USAI funds appropriated by Congress in the supplemental that I signed in April, and my administration is fully utilizing the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine," Mr. Biden said in a statement. "At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war over the remainder of my time in office."

The security assistance will help Ukraine bolster long-term air defense supplies, artillery and other critical weapons systems, the White House said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the economic support comes "at a critical time as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure." Russia launched a missile and drone barrage targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day, leaving hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region without heat in frigid temperatures. Russian troops have been attacking along the frontline in the Donetsk region.

"Economic assistance from the United States and our allies is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight," Yellen said.

Yellen said Ukraine's success is "in America's core national interest," as stopping Russia's invasion of its neighbor will uphold a rules-based order.

"We must not retreat in this effort," Yellen said.

Biden administration officials are concerned that a Republican-controlled Washington will hold back additional aid to Ukraine, as Russia's war on the country will enter its third year in February.

Before the election, President-elect Donald Trump said he would end Russia's war on Ukraine before taking office. But since the election, Trump has changed his tune, saying solving that war may be more complicated than bringing peace to the Middle East.

"I think actually more difficult is going to be the Russia-Ukraine situation," Trump said earlier this month. "I see that as more difficult."

Mr. Biden has said rallying much of the world around Ukraine is one of the greatest accomplishments of his presidency.