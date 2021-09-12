Daniil Medvedev wins U.S. Open, denying Novak Djokovic the Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic's quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam came to an end Sunday, as he faltered in the U.S. Open finals. In a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, the top ranked men's tennis player was defeated by Daniil Medvedev, shockingly losing in straight sets by a score of 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Djokovic had already claimed titles at the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon this year. Adding a win at the U.S. Open — the fourth and final major of the tennis season — would have given the 34-year-old the coveted calendar-year Grand Slam, a feat that has not been accomplished since Steffi Graf did it in 1988. The last man to win the calendar-year Grand Slam was Australian legend Rod Laver, who managed to do it twice in his storied career in 1962 and in 1969.

This is Medvedev's first major title. The 25-year-old had previously made it to two other major final matches: his loss to Djokovic earlier this year in Melbourne, and the 2019 U.S. Open finals, which he lost to Rafael Nadal after nearly coming back from a two sets to love deficit.

Sunday's loss also put Djokovic's bid to become the sole leader in the men's singles major titles race on hold. He remains tied with Roger Federer and Nadal at 20. Neither Nadal or Federer competed at this year's U.S. Open due to injury.

Djokovic had previously hoped to attain the even-rarer feat of pulling off the Golden Slam, a win in all four majors plus an Olympic gold medal in the same year. But the Serb was defeated by eventual gold medal winner Alexander Zverev in Tokyo, then stunningly failed to even medal, losing in the bronze medal match to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.