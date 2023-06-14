US Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dead at 24 in motorcycle accident

Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died Monday in a motorcycle accident in Illinois, officials said. Gasienica, 24, competed for the United States in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Preliminary findings from a Wednesday autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma after the deadly accident, the McHenry County coroner told CBS News. It will take several months for a final death certificate to be issued due to testing and investigation, coroner Dr. Michael Rein said. A toxicology report was pending Wednesday.

Gasienica made his International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) debut in 2015, according to USA Nordic Sport and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team. He represented the U.S. at two FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017. Gasienica also represented the U.S. at the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld.

"USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard's thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community," the organizations said in a statement.

Gasienica finished 49th and 53rd in individual ski jumping events at the 2022 Olympics. He ranked 10th as part of a team competition.

The Olympian grew up ski jumping at the Norge Ski Club in Illinois. The ski club called Gasienica's death a devastating loss.

"This devastating loss hits our Norge family hard, and leaves us with deep and profound sadness at his passing," the ski club posted on Facebook. "Patrick was a dedicated athlete and beloved member of not only the Norge community, but the ski jumping community at large, and his life and legacy will forever be remembered."