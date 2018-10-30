TV report on "Jewish multi-millionaire" George Soros sparks U.S. agency probe

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government's international broadcasting agency says it will discipline employees responsible for a television report on philanthropist George Soros that violated its professional ethics and standards.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media, which describes itself as "an independent federal agency that seeks to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy," says that those who produced the report would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into "apparent misconduct" and may face disciplinary measures, including firing depending on the results of the probe.

The report on Soros aired in May on Spanish-language Radio Television Marti network, which broadcasts to Cuba.

It described him as a "Jewish multi-millionaire" influencing nations through nongovernment groups. It referenced the conservative organization Judicial Watch as believing he was undermining democracies.

Recently, Soros has been accused without evidence by right-wing commentators and politicians of funding migrants heading to the U.S. from Central America.

He was also recently targeted in a string of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats.