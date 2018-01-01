2-hour computer outage at U.S. customs causes delays nationwide

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that all systems were back up after a temporary outage caused delays at airports nationwide. According to CBP, the outage began at 7:30 p.m. and ended at approximately 9:30 p.m.

CBP said travelers at "some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times."

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards," CBP said in a statement. "At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

Approximately 2,000 passengers are in line at customs at Miami International Airport due to an apparent computer outage impacting systems used by Customs and Border Protection at passport control, CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports.

New York's John F. Kennedy Airport tweeted about delays.

Due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer issues, passengers at JFK Airport may experience delays in the international arrivals area. [12] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 2, 2018

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport also tweeted about a "system issue affecting processing times for customs."

Good evening, there is a system issue affecting processing times for customs. The customs agents are working to get everyone screened and through customs as quickly as possible. Your patience is appreciated. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 2, 2018

A spokesperson tells CBS News that Customs and Border Patrol has been contacted and are investigating.

