Customs and Border Protection computer outage leads to long lines at U.S. airports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing outages at processing systems at international airports across the country on Friday afternoon, leading to long lines and delays. Some of the airports affected included John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., George H.W. Bush International Airport in Houston and Los Angeles International Airport.

The agency said it would be using "alternative procedures" until the systems were back online. JFK Airport officials told CBS New York that agents were processing arriving flyers by hand.

Images and video shared to social media showed long lines at several major airports.

Wow @JFKairport customs systems are down! Glad I have Global Entry but don’t think it’s gonna help #jfk #customsapocalypse pic.twitter.com/WgwkaKwtGG — Ninis Samuel (@TexNin) August 16, 2019

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.