U.S. China-Trade By The Numbers



Top imports from China in 1997:

toys and sporting goods, $9.9 billion



footwear, $7.4 billion



women's coats, $2.4 billion



telecommunications equipment, $2.2 billion



office machines, $2.1 billion



Top U.S. exports to China in 1997:

aircraft, $2.1 billion



fertilizer, $1 billion



telecommunications equipment, $630 million



cotton textiles, $580 million



oil seeds, $413 million



Top four U.S. trade partners in combined trade flows, exports and imports, for 1997:

Canada, $320 billion



Japan, $187.2 billion



Mexico, $157.3 billion



China, $75.4 billion



Top five countries with which U.S. had deficits in 1997:

Japan, $56.1 billion



China, $49.7 billion



Germany, $18.7 billion

Canada, $16.4 billion



Mexico, $14.5 billion



U.S. deficits with China for the past 10 years:

1997, $49.7 billion



1996, $39.5 billion



1995, $33.8 billion



1994, $29.5 billion



1993, $22.8 billion



1992, $18.2 billion



1991, $12.7 billion



1990, $10.4 billion



1989, $6.2 billion



1988, $3.5 billion



